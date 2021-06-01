SOCCER-Japan cancels Jamaica soccer match over coronavirus testing issues

The Japan Football Association said on Tuesday that it was cancelling a friendly soccer match between Japan and Jamaica scheduled later this week, after ten Jamaican players could not board a flight to Japan.

The association said in a statement that those ten athletes were unable to take the flight due to reasons including pre-landing coronavirus testing methods, but did not provide further details.

