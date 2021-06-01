Left Menu

NBA-Wizards ban supporter who ran onto court in 76ers game

A fan who ran onto the court before being tackled by security during Monday's NBA playoff game between Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers will be banned from the Capital One Arena, Wizards owners Monumental Sports & Entertainment said. "During this evening's game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 10:00 IST
A fan who ran onto the court before being tackled by security during Monday's NBA playoff game between Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers will be banned from the Capital One Arena, Wizards owners Monumental Sports & Entertainment said. Videos posted on social media showed the fan making his way to the court in the third quarter and jumping up to touch the backboard before being tackled to the ground by a security guard and led away.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the arena, said the fan could face criminal charges. "During this evening's game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court. He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC MPD," the statement read.

The conduct of fans has been an issue for the NBA lately, with several spectators hit with indefinite bans for "completely unacceptable" behaviour towards players and their families in separate incidents last week.

