Soccer-JFA cancels Jamaica game as players unable to board flight to Japan

The Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Tuesday it has cancelled a friendly against Jamaica scheduled for later this week after 10 of the visiting players were unable to board a flight due to coronavirus testing issues. The test certificates of eight of the 10 players coming from Europe were refused at the airport, JFA President Kohzo Tashima told reporters, adding that the association was still gathering detailed information.

The test certificates of eight of the 10 players coming from Europe were refused at the airport, JFA President Kohzo Tashima told reporters, adding that the association was still gathering detailed information. The cancellation comes less than two months before the Olympic Games take place in Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency because of the pandemic.

Jamaica had been due to play Japan's national team on Thursday and face an Under-24 side on June 12. While some Jamaica players are already in Japan, those who failed to board their flight will take COVID-19 tests again, the JFA's Tashima said.

He added that the movements of Japanese and Jamaican players would be limited to within biosecure "bubbles".

