WTC final: NZ is in great place to 'create a bit of history', says Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult feels the Kiwi team can "create a bit of history" when they lock horns with India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final later this month.

ANI | Tauranga | Updated: 01-06-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 11:28 IST
New Zealand team (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult feels the Kiwi team can "create a bit of history" when they lock horns with India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final later this month. New Zealand and India will lock horns in the final of the WTC, beginning June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Before that, New Zealand will also play a two-match Test series against England, beginning June 2 at Lord's.

"The way the group has travelled and performed around New Zealand and the world, the boys are in a great place to hopefully create a bit of history," Boult said in a virtual press conference. New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Monday said he doesn't see Boult playing the two Tests against England. However, the New Zealand pacer is "hopeful" of playing the second Test which gets underway on June 10.

"Everything is feeling good with what lies ahead, a big stage for the WTC final. Hopefully, I can get over there, get settled in, and be part of that second Test as well," said Boult. Boult highlighted that no one exactly knows how the WTC points system works but is "definitely excited" to feature in the summit clash.

"I've taken a while to understand the process with qualifying, how everything works with the points, still think no one knows how that actually works, but to get into that final the excitement is ramping up now," said Boult. "Once I step foot in the UK, get that chance to smell the English fresh air, and see the ball move around a little bit I'll definitely be excited," he added.

After the bilateral series against England concludes, the BlackCaps will transition from the ECB's bio-secure environment into the WTC Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

