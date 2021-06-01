Left Menu

Soccer-Australia's all-time scorer De Vanna dropped from Olympic squad

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:43 IST
Soccer-Australia's all-time scorer De Vanna dropped from Olympic squad

Lisa De Vanna, Australia's most prolific goal-scorer in women's soccer, has been dropped from the Olympic squad with coach Tony Gustavsson saying there was "no room" for the veteran forward. De Vanna, 36, was omitted from the Matildas' 25-woman squad released on Tuesday for Olympic warmups away to Denmark on June 10 and Sweden five days later.

With the squad to be trimmed to 18 for the Tokyo Games, De Vanna's hopes of competing at a third Olympics are all but over. Swede Gustavsson said that with Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Emily Gielnik and captain Sam Kerr in his squad, Australia were spoilt for choice in the attacking areas.

"I think we’re heavy in depth when it comes to those positions," he said in a Fox Sports podcast. "I didn’t feel there was room for Lisa in this roster this time."

Former captain De Vanna, who has scored 47 goals in 150 appearances for Australia, telegraphed her omission before the squad's release, tweeting: "Life won't always give you everything you want, not because you don't deserve it, but because you deserve more." De Vanna was part of a 26-woman squad of domestic players called up for a "talent identification" camp in Sydney earlier this month after helping Melbourne Victory win Australia's W-League title in April, her fifth national championship.

De Vanna and other home-based players were overlooked for Olympic warmups in Europe in April due to logistical complications amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams of Europe-based Matildas slumped to 5-0 and 5-2 defeats to the Netherlands and Germany respectively, the first time Australia had shipped five or more goals back-to-back in 26 years.

Gustavsson included two uncapped defenders in Charlotte Grant and Courtney Nevin, along with uncapped goalkeeper Teagan Micah as he looks to fix Australia's defensive woes. Midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross will also press for an international debut.

Australia, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup with New Zealand, are among the 12 nations who have qualified for the Olympic soccer tournament at Tokyo, which starts on July 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021