Soccer-Chilean star Arturo Vidal in hospital with COVID-19

Chilean national soccer star Arturo Vidal has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in hospital in what appears to be a an isolated case as the squad readies itself for a duel against neighboring Argentina on June 3, the team said. "He was diagnosed positive for COVID in the daily preventive exam performed today," the team said in a statement late on Monday.

The midfielder acknowledged the diagnosis on Instagram. "I will recover soon," he said in an Instagram post.

"And I ask you, please, whoever can be vaccinated to do so!" The team plan to travel to Argentina on Tuesday for the game.

