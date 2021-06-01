Left Menu

Soccer-Chilean star Arturo Vidal in hospital with COVID-19

Chilean national soccer star Arturo Vidal has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in hospital in what appears to be a an isolated case as the squad readies itself for a duel against neighboring Argentina on June 3, the team said.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:27 IST
The midfielder acknowledged the diagnosis on Instagram. "I will recover soon," he said in an Instagram post.

"And I ask you, please, whoever can be vaccinated to do so!" The team plan to travel to Argentina on Tuesday for the game.

