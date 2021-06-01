Left Menu

Soccer-Chile midfielder Vidal recovering from COVID-19 in hospital

Chile and Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal is recovering in hospital after contracting COVID-19, the Chilean national team announced on Tuesday. A statement said that the 34-year-old tested positive for the virus after initially being hospitalised with severe tonsilitis.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:40 IST
Soccer-Chile midfielder Vidal recovering from COVID-19 in hospital

Chile and Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal is recovering in hospital after contracting COVID-19, the Chilean national team announced on Tuesday.

A statement said that the 34-year-old tested positive for the virus after initially being hospitalised with severe tonsilitis. “The medical team of the Chilean national team emphasises that at the request of the player Arturo Vidal, it is announced that he has been diagnosed positive for Covid," a statement on the Chile national team website said.

“Arturo has been hospitalised and isolated from the group for more than 72 hours in a preventive measure indicated by the medical team, due to the presentation of previously reported severe pleural tonsilitis.” Vidal is the only member of the squad to have tested positive from the latest round of tests.

The midfielder acknowledged the diagnosis on Instagram. "I will recover soon," he said in a post. "And I ask you, please, whoever can be vaccinated to do so!"

The 119-time Chile international is certain to miss his country’s FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Argentina on Friday. Chile then face Bolivia in another qualifier on June 9 before kicking off their Copa America campaign with another match against Argentina on June 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021