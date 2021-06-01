HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three
- Country:
- France
Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT). 0909 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68°F). Elina Svitolina will commence proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier at 1000 GMT with a first round match against local hope Oceane Babel.
Top seed Ash Barty will then face Bernarda Pera before Rafa Nadal takes on Alexei Popyrin and Novak Djokovic meets Tennys Sandgren. READ MORE:
Osaka withdraws from French Open in wake of row over media boycott Japan rallies to support Osaka after French Open withdrawal
Naomi Osaka statement on withdrawing from French Open FACTBOX-Naomi Osaka who withdrew from the French Open on Monday
Serena offers support to Osaka after French Open withdrawal Navratilova sad for Osaka, says mental health gets short shrift
French Open deletes tweet on Osaka press blackout Top seeds take centre stage on day three at Roland Garros
French Open order of play on Tuesday Serena survives scare in French Open's first night match
Muguruza and Andreescu fall as seeds tumble in first round in Paris Medvedev gets monkey off his back with first French Open win
Mager caught out by Millman's surprise French Open withdrawal Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam action
Djokovic says Olympics bid depends on fans presence, Federer unsure Ruud awakening for Paire, but Frenchman the happiest of losers in Paris
Birthday girl Swiatek launches title defence with win over 'best friend' 'Natural' Swiatek says good relationship with media can help players
Sinner saves match point en route to French Open second round
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tycoon's art trove unveiled in Paris, home to billionaires' culture contest
Tycoon's art trove unveiled in Paris, home to billionaires' culture contest
Sudan seeks debt relief pledges, investment at Paris conference
Soccer-Draxler pens new three-year deal with Paris St Germain
Sudan pursues debt relief pledges, investment at Paris conference