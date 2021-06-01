Euro 2020, Copa America set to capture football fans' imagination

Football fans in India are in for a treat in the month of June as UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 are set to be played and this will see the return of international football. The 16th edition of UEFA EURO 2020 will have 51 games for fans to enjoy over a period of 30 days. Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 12 while the finals on July 12 will be held inside the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

The opening round of matches from June 12 to June 23 will feature some thrilling encounters such as England vs Croatia, France vs Germany, Portugal vs Germany, Portugal vs France, and many more. Both Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 will be broadcasted on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). UEFA Euro 2020 will also bring back the much-loved LIVE Studio Show "Football Extraaa" hosted by familiar faces, Manas Singh and Arpit Sharma. The distinguished line-up of panelists to provide 'extraaa' opinions, insights and analyses will include international former footballers like Louis Saha, Luis Garcia, Don Hutchison, David James, Terry Phelan, Mark Seagraves, Ashley Westwood, and Jofre Mateu along with some of the best Indian talent to have graced the football pitch like Indian legend, Bhaichung Bhutia and current superstars such as Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan and Robin Singh.

And to give the viewers back home something 'extraaa', SPSN will also have Andy Mitten, Adriano Del Monte, and Eisha Megan Acton, reporting live from the ground across match venues and taking the viewers closer to the action. SPSN will telecast UEFA EURO 2020 in six languages to reach out to a wider audience across India: English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. UEFA EURO 2020 will be held in 11 cities across Europe featuring 24 of the best teams starting June 11, 2021, and fans can watch all the thrilling action unfold LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX, and SONY TEN 4 channels as well as live stream it on SonyLIV.

Sports fans can also look forward to Copa America 2021 which will feature some of the biggest names from the 10 participating nations with top footballers like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Dani Alves, Gabriel Jesus, Alisson Becker, James Rodriguez, Roberto Firmino, Paolo Dybala, Sergio Aguero and more. Copa America will be telecast live in five languages: English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY SIX, and SONY TEN 4 channels starting June 14, 2021, and fans can also live stream it on SonyLIV. Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head -- Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said: "Sony Pictures Sports Network is committed to presenting our viewers with the best sporting action in the world and UEFA EURO 2020 is at the forefront of it. UEFA EURO 2020 is considered one of the toughest tournaments in the world because of the high quality of the participating teams and players." (ANI)

