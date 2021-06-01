Left Menu

Euro 2020: Mason Greenwood withdraws from England squad citing injury

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood on Tuesday withdrew himself from England's squad for the upcoming European Championship, slated to begin from June 11.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:15 IST
Euro 2020: Mason Greenwood withdraws from England squad citing injury
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood on Tuesday withdrew himself from England's squad for the upcoming European Championship, slated to begin from June 11. The teenager was included in England's provisional squad ahead of the tournament, but with head coach Gareth Southgate set to release a final 26-player squad later on Tuesday, Greenwood decided to pull out, citing an injury.

"Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England Euro 2020 squad, in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 European Championship in March," Manchester United said in an official statement. "Mason's club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020-21 Premier League and Europa League schedules. But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training," it added.

Last week, Southgate had named a 33-member provisional squad, but it will be cut down to 26. The FA has until the end of Tuesday to submit its final squad to UEFA for the Euro 2020. England is placed in Group D of UEFA Euro 2020 alongside Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland. The Three Lions will take on Croatia in their opening match of the tournament on June 13 at the Wembley Stadium. (ANI)

