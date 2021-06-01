Left Menu

Tennis-Suspiciously parked car delays French Open start on Court Simonne-Mathieu

A loud sound was heard outside the 5,000-seat stadium, built on the premises of the neighboring botanical garden, and play started on Court Simonne-Mathieu about 25 minutes later than scheduled. French Tennis Federation (FFT) said the start was delayed due to security officials neutralizing a vehicle illegally parked outside the stadium.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The start of play at the French Open between local hope Ugo Humbert and Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania was delayed on Tuesday due to a suspiciously parked vehicle outside Roland Garros, the organizers said. A loud sound was heard outside the 5,000-seat stadium, built on the premises of the neighboring botanical garden, and play started on Court Simonne-Mathieu about 25 minutes later than scheduled.

French Tennis Federation (FFT) said the start was delayed due to security officials neutralizing a vehicle illegally parked outside the stadium. "It was a routine security intervention by the police," an FFT spokesman told Reuters. "Everything is back to normal."

A police source said the vehicle was a stolen car and security checks confirmed there were no explosives attached. Matches on the other courts on the third day of the clay-court Grand Slam started on time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

