HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT). 1043 SAKKARI TOO GOOD FOR QUALIFIER ZAVATSKA

Greece's Maria Sakkari, the 17th seed, defeated Ukrainian qualifier Katarina Zavatska 6-4 6-1 to reach the second round. Jennifer Brady also advanced beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-3 while Ons Jabeur overcame Yulia Putintseva 7-5 6-2. READ MORE:

Sinner saves match point en route to French Open second round 0909 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68°F).

