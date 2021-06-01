Left Menu

Soccer-Sampdoria veteran Quagliarella signs on for another year aged 38

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:20 IST
Sampdoria's 38-year-old striker Fabio Quagliarella has agreed a deal to extend his contract until June 2022, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday. "U.C. Sampdoria and president Massimo Ferrero announce that they have renewed the contract of Fabio Quagliarella," the club said in a statement.

"To the satisfaction of everyone, the striker – 233 appearances and 99 goals with our shirt – has tied himself to the Blucerchiati until June 30, 2022." Known for his ability to score spectacular goals, Quagliarella, who turns 39 in January next year, enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2018-19 when he finished as Serie A top scorer with 26 league goals.

He has reached double figures in each of his five league campaigns with Sampdoria since joining the club permanently from Torino in July 2016, scoring 13 in 33 Serie A games this season.

