Soccer-Sampdoria veteran Quagliarella signs on for another year aged 38
- Country:
- Italy
Sampdoria's 38-year-old striker Fabio Quagliarella has agreed a deal to extend his contract until June 2022, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday. "U.C. Sampdoria and president Massimo Ferrero announce that they have renewed the contract of Fabio Quagliarella," the club said in a statement.
"To the satisfaction of everyone, the striker – 233 appearances and 99 goals with our shirt – has tied himself to the Blucerchiati until June 30, 2022." Known for his ability to score spectacular goals, Quagliarella, who turns 39 in January next year, enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2018-19 when he finished as Serie A top scorer with 26 league goals.
He has reached double figures in each of his five league campaigns with Sampdoria since joining the club permanently from Torino in July 2016, scoring 13 in 33 Serie A games this season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Serie A
- Sampdoria
- Quagliarella
- Torino
- U.C.
- Massimo Ferrero
- Fabio Quagliarella
ALSO READ
Torino's draw at Lazio earns vital point to avoid relegation
Soccer-Benevento relegated from Serie A after Torino save spot in elite with Lazio draw
Soccer-Ranieri to leave Sampdoria at end of the season
Claudio Ranieri to leave Sampdoria despite top-half finish
Parma loses 3-0 at Sampdoria, finishes bottom of Serie A