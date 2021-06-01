Soccer-Scotland's Fleck out of Euro warmup after positive COVID-19 test
Scotland midfielder John Fleck will miss their friendly international against the Netherlands on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish FA said. The positive test means Fleck might also miss Scotland's final European Championship warm-up match against Luxembourg on Sunday. Scotland open their Euro 2020 Group D campaign against Czech Republic on June 14.
Scotland midfielder John Fleck will miss their friendly international against the Netherlands on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish FA said. Fleck returned the positive test at the Scottish team's base camp in Spain and was self-isolating in line with Spanish government guidelines, the Scottish FA said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The rest of the squad was retested for COVID-19 and returned negative results today," the statement added. The positive test means Fleck might also miss Scotland's final European Championship warm-up match against Luxembourg on Sunday.
Scotland open their Euro 2020 Group D campaign against Czech Republic on June 14. England and Croatia are the other teams in the group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Scottish
- England
- Czech Republic
- Scotland
- John Fleck
- Croatia
- European
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Luxembourg
ALSO READ
SK bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine plant in South Korea gets European nod
European stocks steady with focus on economic reopening
Raysut Cement gets CE, NF certifications for conforming to European standards
Leftist leads race for Zagreb mayor after Croatia local vote
Raysut Cement Gets CE, NF Certifications for Conforming to European Standards