Soccer-Amsterdam increase capacity for Euro 2020 matches

More fans will be allowed in the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam for the European Championship with attendance increased to 16,000 spectators per match, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Tuesday. Amsterdam is hosting four games at the tournament – three in the opening round and one in the last 16 – and was previously planning to allow 12,000 fans per fixture.

However, the number of tickets available has been increased to a third of the stadium's capacity after a Dutch cabinet decision on Tuesday. "In April it became clear that at least a quarter of the Johan Cruijff Arena could be filled but now, based on the results of the various studies, the epidemiological situation in June and the decrease in pressure on care, the occupancy rate has been scaled up to a third," said a KNVB statement.

Advertisement

"It is fantastic that the corona situation seems to be under better control and that more and more is possible," added Gijs de Jong, Euro 2020 tournament director. "We are therefore very happy that we can now make even more fans happy. It is great that this upscaling can be done in a safe and responsible manner. We have worked hard on this with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, the municipality of Amsterdam and other partners."

All spectators must still present a negative COVID-19 test result before being allowed in while the KNVB said tournament organisers UEFA would now look at the best way to distribute newly released tickets. Amsterdam is one of 11 host cities for the tournament, which kicks off next week. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)