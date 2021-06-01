Left Menu

Brazilian president Bolsonaro agrees on hosting Copa America

This year’s edition of the Copa America, the oldest international tournament in the world, was held over from 2020 because of the pandemic. It was supposed to be the first to be held jointly by two nations but Colombia and then Argentina pulled out.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:22 IST
Brazilian president Bolsonaro agrees on hosting Copa America

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday morning he has spoken with his Cabinet and the government is on board with hosting the Copa America soccer tournament later this month.

Speaking to supporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he asked health minister Marcelo Queiroga and he also agrees about hosting the event. Brazil was chosen as host nation on Monday in a surprise decision made jointly with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

The tournament is due to kick off on June 13 and end with the final on July 10, but the host cities have not yet been named and organizers are scrambling to put together a plan for the 10 South American teams that will fly to Brazil to take part. This year’s edition of the Copa America, the oldest international tournament in the world, was held over from 2020 because of the pandemic.

It was supposed to be the first to be held jointly by two nations but Colombia and then Argentina pulled out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021