Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland name 17 uncapped players in summer tour squad

Interim Scotland head coach Mike Blair will rely heavily on youth for his team's upcoming fixtures in June and July, with eight senior players unavailable having been picked for the British & Irish Lions tour in South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:29 IST
Rugby-Scotland name 17 uncapped players in summer tour squad

Interim Scotland head coach Mike Blair will rely heavily on youth for his team's upcoming fixtures in June and July, with eight senior players unavailable having been picked for the British & Irish Lions tour in South Africa. Blair named 17 uncapped players, including Luke Crosbie, Charlie Shiel, Rory Darge and Jamie Dobie, in his 37-strong squad on Tuesday, for games against England A, Romania and Georgia.

Scotland face England A on June 27 in Leicester, with a smaller squad then travelling to Romania and Georgia for their test matches on July 10 and 17, respectively. "We have selected a mix of genuine test match experience and a number of players who have impressed in the recent past," Blair said in a statement.

Edinburgh's Jamie Ritchie - one of six players in the squad with more than 20 caps - will captain the side. Scotland Squad:

Forwards - Ewan Ashman, Nick Auterac, Josh Bayliss, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, David Cherry, Alex Craig, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Cameron Henderson, Robin Hislop, Jamie Hodgson, Oli Kebble, Kiran McDonald, Jamie Ritchie, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Grant Stewart, George Turner Backs - Jack Blain, Jamie Dobie, Cole Forbes, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Damien Hoyland, Blair Kinghorn, James Lang, Rufus McLean, Matt Scott, Charlie Shiel, Scott Steele, Kyle Steyn, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulot

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021