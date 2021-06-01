HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT). 1400 BARTY GRINDS OUT WIN OVER PERA

World number one Ash Barty was pushed to three sets by unseeded American Bernarda Pera, before prevailing 6-4 3-6 6-2. Pera hit 36 winners, but also made 49 unforced errors. "I just keep fighting. I tried to stay in the match as long as possible because you never know," Barty said.

1135 DE MINAUR ADVANCES WITH STRAIGHT SETS WIN Alex de Minaur, the 21st seed, beat Italy's Stefano Travaglia 6-2 6-4 7-6(4). The Australian will next take on another Italian in Marco Cecchinato, who beat Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-4.

1125 SVITOLINA SURVIVES BABEL TEST Fifth seed Elina Svitolina found herself trailing 5-2 in the second set but recovered to beat French teenager Oceane Babel 6-2 7-5. Next up for Svitolina is a second round clash with American Ann Li, who trounced Margarita Gasparyan 6-0 6-1.

1043 SAKKARI TOO GOOD FOR QUALIFIER ZAVATSKA Greece's Maria Sakkari, the 17th seed, defeated Ukrainian qualifier Katarina Zavatska 6-4 6-1 to reach the second round. Jennifer Brady also advanced beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-3 while Ons Jabeur overcame Yulia Putintseva 7-5 6-2.

0909 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68°F).

