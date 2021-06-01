Tennis-Ankle injury at press conference ends Kvitova's French Open

Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open after injuring her ankle in a freak fall while performing her post-match media duties on Sunday, the 11th seeded Czech player said in a statement. Two-times Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2020 and 2012, beat Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen 6-7(3) 7-6(5) 6-1 in her opening match of the tournament and hurt her ankle shortly afterwards.

"It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," the 31-year-old Kvitova said on Twitter on Tuesday. "During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. "Unfortunately after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it. It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grasscourt season."

Kvitova was due to take on unseeded Russian Elena Vesnina in the second round.

