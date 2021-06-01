Left Menu

Women's cricket needs media support: Mithali

India Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj on Monday said womens cricket needs media support to promote the game and personally she had never felt the necessity to forgo a press conference. Personally I have not felt that I should forgo a press conference because womens cricket right now, where it stands, it needs media support, Mithali said when specifically asked about the topic.

India Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj on Monday said women's cricket needs media support to promote the game and personally she had never felt the necessity to forgo a press conference. Mithali made the remarks in the wake of a controversy involving 23-year-old Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the ongoing French Open, after refusing to take part in the post-match media conferences.

''Well, I think it is tough to be in quarantine for any athlete. But, I think getting into a tournament, we do not feel that. Personally I have not felt that I should forgo a press conference because women's cricket right now, where it stands, it needs media support,'' Mithali said when specifically asked about the topic. Mithali was addressing a virtual press-conference ahead of the team's tour to England alongside head coach Ramesh Powar.

''And it is important for players also to try and help in the growth of a sport. So, we need to try and promote the sport,'' added the 38-year-old, who has several records to her name. Osaka had decided to boycott press conferences during the ongoing Grand Slam - a move that had drawn flak - as he felt that the nature of questioning was often damaging to her mental health.

