HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT). 1450 SEVENTH SEED RUBLEV SUNK BY STRUFF

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev was upset 6-3 7-6(6) 4-6 3-6 6-4 by unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening round. Rublev made 47 unforced errors in the 3 hour, 46 minute marathon, while Struff sent down 63 winners, including 25 aces. 1430 MONFILS BEATS RAMOS-VINOLAS

Local favourite Gael Monfils came back from a set down to beat Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas 1-6 7-6(6) 6-4 6-4. The Frenchman, who is seeded 14th this year, sent down 12 aces and 60 winners, but also made a whopping 75 unforced errors. 1410 KVITOVA WITHDRAWS AFTER ANKLE INJURY

Two-times Wimbledon champions Petra Kvitova withdrew from Roland Garros, after suffering a freak injury while performing her post-match media duties on Sunday. "It's incredibly bad luck," Kvitova said on Twitter. "During my post-match press requirements I fell and hurt my ankle."

'Natural' Swiatek says good relationship with media can help players 1400 BARTY GRINDS OUT WIN OVER PERA

World number one Ash Barty was pushed to three sets by unseeded American Bernarda Pera, before prevailing 6-4 3-6 6-2. Pera hit 36 winners, but also made 49 unforced errors. "I just keep fighting. I tried to stay in the match as long as possible because you never know," Barty said.

1135 DE MINAUR ADVANCES WITH STRAIGHT SETS WIN Alex de Minaur, the 21st seed, beat Italy's Stefano Travaglia 6-2 6-4 7-6(4). The Australian will next take on another Italian in Marco Cecchinato, who beat Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-4.

1125 SVITOLINA SURVIVES BABEL TEST Fifth seed Elina Svitolina found herself trailing 5-2 in the second set but recovered to beat French teenager Oceane Babel 6-2 7-5. Next up for Svitolina is a second round clash with American Ann Li, who trounced Margarita Gasparyan 6-0 6-1.

1043 SAKKARI TOO GOOD FOR QUALIFIER ZAVATSKA Greece's Maria Sakkari, the 17th seed, defeated Ukrainian qualifier Katarina Zavatska 6-4 6-1 to reach the second round. Jennifer Brady also advanced beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-3 while Ons Jabeur overcame Yulia Putintseva 7-5 6-2.

0909 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68°F).

