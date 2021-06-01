Soccer-Castagne wants starting berth in Belgium team

Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne is brimming with confidence after FA Cup success and determined to be a starter for Belgium at the European Championship, he told a news conference on Tuesday. Castagne, fresh from helping his club beat Chelsea for a maiden FA Cup final victory, will feature in his first major tournament next week and wants to replace Thomas Meunier as the starting right back in the Belgian side.

"The coach decides, but I'm competitive and you cannot say that you don't want to be in the starting line-up," Castagne told a news conference. "I see myself as a starter. That may sound arrogant, but it's my ambition. I want to fight for my place."

Castagne may have the upper hand on Meunier, who spent most of his season on the bench for Borussia Dortmund, while the 25-year-old was a regular for Brendan Rodgers' team. "Thomas and I talk a lot. I know what it is when you don't play much, but Thomas is mentally strong," he said.

"Look, it's hard to say I'm better than a team mate, Thomas Meunier in this case. It's going to be a tough choice for the coach anyway, but at least I'm closer to the role than last season. I will be there when the coach needs me." But if he cannot dislodge Meunier, Castagne could still fill another role for Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as he also played at centre back for Leicester this season.

"I don't think that is where I contribute the most, but because of many injuries I've had to play in three to four different positions," Castagne said. "My versatility is sometimes a disadvantage, but I don't really care where I play. Of course, I'd prefer to play on the right, but if I can help the team, I'll go anywhere." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

