BCCI given time till June 28 to take call on hosting T20 WC: Sourav Ganguly

By Vishesh Roy The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday asked for time when the ICC Board met virtually with an eye on the hosting T20 World Cup in India in October-November and the same was approved by the members as the Indian board has been given time till June 28 to take a call on the issue.

Speaking to ANI, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed the same. "We have time till June 28 to go back to the ICC on hosting of the T20 World Cup," he said. Sources in the know of developments of the ICC meeting said the international body has decided to give the BCCI time as the COVID-19 situation might change over the next month.

"It was decided that the BCCI should be given time to look at how the COVID-19 situation pans out and if the situation improves in the next month, the Indian board can decide on how they wish to go ahead with the tournament and if the situation doesn't improve, we can then take it forward and decide on the next step in hosting it in UAE which is the back-up venue," the source explained. The Indian board had already decided on the lines of requesting for an extension in time during their Special General Meeting on Saturday and BCCI President Ganguly requested the members to give India time to take a call on the hosting of the showpiece event.

During the SGM, the BCCI had unanimously decided that with more than four months left for the showpiece event, the BCCI would propose to the ICC to give the body time till the end of June or the beginning of July to take a call on hosting the tournament. "There is still close to four and a half months and we are confident things will change in that space of time with respect to COVID-19. The BCCI will request the ICC for time till the end of June or the start of July to take a final call on the matter," a source had explained after the SGM on Saturday. (ANI)

