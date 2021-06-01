Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal magic yet to rub off on Auger-Aliassime as he loses to Seppi

Since adding Nadal to his team, in time for the claycourt season, Auger-Aliassime has suffered a disappointing time, losing in the first round in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Lyon and now at Roland Garros. The only consolation for the 60-year-old Nadal is that he can now watch Rafa attempt to claim a record-extending 14th French Open title over the next fortnight.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:26 IST
Tennis-Nadal magic yet to rub off on Auger-Aliassime as he loses to Seppi
  • Country:
  • France

Toni Nadal moulded his nephew Rafael into the greatest claycourt player the world has ever seen but the magic is yet to rub off on his new charge, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. With the wily Nadal sitting at courtside on Tuesday, the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime was fancied to claim a first main draw victory at Roland Garros when he took on Italian veteran Andreas Seppi on Court 13.

But it was not to be as a rock-solid Seppi, ranked 98th in the world, claimed a 6-3 7-6(8) 4-6 6-4 win. The 20th seeded Auger-Aliassime, who added Nadal to his coaching set-up in April, fell two sets down before his powerful game finally began to make some inroads.

Nadal stood down as Rafa's coach in 2017 with his nephew having pocketed 16 Grand Slam titles and was tempted away from his main job of running the Nadal Academy in Mallorca to lend his experience to Auger-Aliassime. With his expression hidden behind sunglasses and a mask, Nadal would have been impressed at how the Canadian came back from the brink of defeat in the third set to extend the match -- having been a point away from trailing 5-2.

But the 37-year-old Seppi, playing his 16th French Open, was relentless. A backhand winner earned him a break to lead 3-2 in the fourth set and that proved decisive as he moved on to claim a well-deserved victory -- his first on the main Tour this year. Since adding Nadal to his team, in time for the claycourt season, Auger-Aliassime has suffered a disappointing time, losing in the first round in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Lyon and now at Roland Garros.

The only consolation for the 60-year-old Nadal is that he can now watch Rafa attempt to claim a record-extending 14th French Open title over the next fortnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021