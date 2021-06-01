Soccer-France cannot be dependent on Benzema, warns Lloris

France cannot become dependent on the returning Karim Benzema if they are to become European champions three years after winning the World Cup, captain Hugo Lloris said on Tuesday. Real Madrid striker Benzema was a surprise call-up in the squad for Euro 2020 after a hiatus of more than five years following a row with coach Didier Deschamps.

While Benzema has blossomed into one of the world's top forwards, Les Bleus must keep their balance as they face Wales in a friendly warm-up in Nice on Wednesday. "Everyone has to adapt and everyone, not just one player, must be at their best," Lloris, 34, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Deschamps, who is set to name Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe in the starting line-up, agreed. "Our performance will also depend on what everyone brings. The midfielders, the full backs. I don't want to dissociate the three forwards from the rest of the team," the coach said.

France were drawn against Germany, Hungary and European champions Portugal in Group F. They start their preparations against Wales, a team Lloris warned would be a tough nut to crack.

"They're a typical British team, very physical and the players make that extra effort when they play for their national team," the Tottenham Hotspur player said. "They're dangerous on set pieces, very balanced. We're going to have to be at a very high level if we want to avoid a bad surprise."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)