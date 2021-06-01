Euro 2020: Trent Alexander-Arnold named in England's final squad

England head coach Gareth Southgate on Tuesday trimmed down the 33-member provisional squad to 26 for the upcoming European Championships. "Of the 26 players selected, 15 will be getting their first experience of a senior international tournament with the squad having an average age of 25 years and three months," the Football Association said in an official statement. Earlier in the day, it was announced by Manchester United that Mason Greenwood had withdrawn from the provisional squad due to an underlying injury.The other six players from the provisional squad who have not made the cut are - Jesse Lingard, Ben Godfrey, Aaron Ramsdale, Ollie Watkins, James Ward-Prowse, and Ben White. But they will remain with the group for this week's pre-tournament matches in Middlesbrough.

Goalkeepers can be replaced during the tournament in the event of physical incapacity, even if one or two goalkeepers in the squad are still available, while a player who has been replaced cannot be re-added to the squad.England's Euro 2020 campaign will begin on Sunday, June 13, when the Three Lions take on Croatia at Wembley Stadium, ahead of games against Scotland and the Czech Republic at the same venue. Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton)Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United)Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). (ANI)

