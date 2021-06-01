Left Menu

Soccer-Lingard among six dropped by England from final Euro squad

England manager Gareth Southgate named four right backs in his final 26-man squad for the European championship on Tuesday after dropping six players including in-form attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard. Others who failed to make the cut were defenders Ben Godfrey and Ben White, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, forward Ollie Watkins and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:10 IST
England manager Gareth Southgate named four right backs in his final 26-man squad for the European championship on Tuesday after dropping six players including in-form attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Others who failed to make the cut were defenders Ben Godfrey and Ben White, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, forward Ollie Watkins and midfielder James Ward-Prowse. Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was withdrawn earlier due to an underlying injury to whittle the squad down from a provisional 33 named a week ago.

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold was one of the four right backs. Injured duo Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson were both included.

The FA said the dropped players would remain in the squad for two pre-tournament friendlies in Middlesbrough against Austria on Wednesday and Romania on Sunday. Teams competing in Euro 2020 can make unlimited replacements before their first match due to serious injury or illness.

Fifteen of the 26 will be getting their first senior international tournament experience. The June 11-July 11 Euro 2020 is being held across Europe, with semi-finals and the final at London's Wembley Stadium as well as some group stage games.

England's Euro 2020 Group D campaign starts with games against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic. Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane(Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

