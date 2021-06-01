Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; Olympics-BMX racer Fields says U.S. has upper hand in Tokyo and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener

Jose Urquidy delivered an exceptional outing in his return from the injured list while Kyle Tucker capped a productive month with another multi-hit and multi-RBI effort as the Houston Astros won the opener of their four-game home series against the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Monday. Urquidy (4-2) missed two turns in the rotation after leaving his previous start against the Los Angeles Angels with right posterior shoulder discomfort on May 12. Urquidy had allowed two or fewer runs in four consecutive starts and resumed that excellent pitching, retiring the first 11 batters he faced before issuing a two-out walk to J.D. Martinez in the fourth inning.

Olympics-BMX racer Fields says U.S. has upper hand in Tokyo

Gold medal-winning BMX racer Connor Fields said Americans have an advantage heading into the Tokyo Games since athletes in the United States were able to get back to competitive racing quicker than riders in other countries. After a year in which the coronavirus pandemic led him to explore new methods of staying in shape like hiking, mountain biking and setting up a gym in his garage, racing has returned and Fields is fully prepared to defend his 2016 gold medal.

NBA-Wizards ban supporter who ran onto court in 76ers game

A fan who ran onto the court before being tackled by security during Monday's NBA playoff game between Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers will be banned from the Capital One Arena, Wizards owners Monumental Sports & Entertainment said. Videos posted on social media showed the fan making his way to the court in the third quarter and jumping up to touch the backboard before being tackled to the ground by a security guard and led away.

Swimming-Sjostrom returns to competition after elbow break

Sweden's Olympic 100m butterfly champion Sarah Sjostrom returned to competition in France on Tuesday after having surgery for a broken elbow she suffered falling on ice in February. The 27-year-old was second fastest in the 50m freestyle heats at the Mare Nostrum event in Canet en Roussillon with a time of 24.68 seconds -- a second slower than her 2017 world record of 23.67.

Tennis-We need Naomi, says Monfils after Osaka's French Open withdrawal

French number one Gael Monfils said tennis needed Naomi Osaka back on court after the Japanese player withdrew from the French Open amid a row over her media duties and revealed she had been struggling with depression. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam on Monday after being fined and threatened with expulsion for declining to face the media after her first-round match on Sunday.

Gymnastics-Nagornyy vaults into Tokyo Olympics as gold medal favourite

Nikita Nagornyy, the world all-around champion gymnast, comes into his second Olympics as a favourite after reaching milestones that could propel him to the top of the podium in Tokyo. The 24-year-old Russian has dominated men's gymnastics in recent times, winning three gold medals at the last world championships in 2019, capturing the European all-around title in April and fulfilling his childhood dream of having an element named after him.

Tennis-Japan, sponsors join athletes to support Osaka after French Open withdrawal

Naomi Osaka received support from her country Japan, her sponsors, leading sporting figures and tennis fans on Tuesday after the world number two withdrew from the French Open in a row about media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam on Monday after being fined and threatened with expulsion for declining to face the media after her first-round match on Sunday.

Major League Baseball is sued for moving All-Star Game out of Georgia

A conservative group representing small businesses has sued Major League Baseball and its players' union over the decision to move next month's All-Star Game out of Georgia in response to that state's new voting restrictions. In a Monday night complaint, Job Creators Network said the defendants violated a 150-year-old federal civil rights law designed to combat the Ku Klux Klan by "purposefully and maliciously" choosing to punish small business owners by moving the game, rather than seek relief from state lawmakers.

Tennis-Nadal magic yet to rub off on Auger-Aliassime as he loses to Seppi

Toni Nadal moulded his nephew Rafael into the greatest claycourt player the world has ever seen but the magic is yet to rub off on his new charge, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. With the wily Nadal sitting at courtside on Tuesday, the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime was fancied to claim a first main draw victory at Roland Garros when he took on Italian veteran Andreas Seppi on Court 13.

Tennis-Top-ranked Barty fights through injury to advance past Pera

World number one Ash Barty fought through a hip injury and a tricky opponent in American Bernarda Pera with a 6-4 3-6 6-2 victory on her return to the French Open on Tuesday. Returning to the Philippe Chatrier court for the first time since her maiden Grand Slam win in 2019, the 25-year-old Australian seemed to be cruising against the 70th-ranked Pera when she was up 5-2 in the opening set.

