Soccer-Ancelotti returns to Real for second spell as coach
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:36 IST
Real Madrid on Tuesday announced that Carlo Ancelotti was re-joining the club for a second spell as coach.
The Italian, who was previously in charge of Real between 2013 and 2015, won the Champions League during his first spell and will replace Zinedine Zidane, who left the post last month.
