Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:21 IST
Cricket-Men’s Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup to be expanded

The Men’s Cricket World Cup and Men’s T20 World Cup will be expanded to include more teams and matches from 2027 and 2024 respectively, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday. An ICC statement said that the Cricket World Cup will feature 14 teams and 54 matches in 2027 and 2031, while the T20 World Cup will grow to 20 teams and 55 matches in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

The Cricket World Cup will feature two groups of seven teams, with the top three in each earning passage to a Super Six stage that will be followed by semi-finals and a final – the same format used in the 2003 Cricket World Cup. In the T20 World Cup, there will be four groups of five teams and the top two will go through to a Super Eights stage before semi-finals and a final.

The ICC also announced that an eight-team Champions Trophy will be held in 2025 and 2029, following the format of previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and a final.

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

