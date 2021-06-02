Left Menu

Soccer-Celebrations in order as San Marino finally score a goal

David Tomassini scored from close range three minutes after coming off the bench to mark his country’s first goal since a 3-1 defeat to Kazakhstan in Nov. 2019. It was San Marino’s first away goal since a 5-1 defeat to Azerbaijan in Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 00:41 IST
Soccer-Celebrations in order as San Marino finally score a goal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Not many national teams would find reason to celebrate a 4-1 defeat, but not many nations are like San Marino, and players representing the tiny country were left delighted after scoring their first goal in a year-and-a-half against Kosovo on Tuesday. David Tomassini scored from close range three minutes after coming off the bench to mark his country's first goal since a 3-1 defeat to Kazakhstan in Nov. 2019.

It was San Marino's first away goal since a 5-1 defeat to Azerbaijan in Sept. 2017 and the players were left jubilant as they flooded to celebrate with Tomassini despite the game being over as a contest with five minutes left to play. San Marino, a micro-state of around 33,000 inhabitants in north-eastern Italy, is the bottom-ranked national team in the world by FIFA, in 210th place, having never won a competitive game.

Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi scored all four of Kosovo's goals, the last coming on the 75th minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021