Left Menu

Badminton-Chinese trio named in BWF's Hall of Fame

China's Olympic gold medallists Zhang Ning, Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng have been inducted into the Badminton World Federation's Hall of Fame, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday. Zhang won gold in the women's singles at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and was crowned world champion in 2003. Cai and Fu are the only men's doubles pair to have won four world titles.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 13:24 IST
Badminton-Chinese trio named in BWF's Hall of Fame

China's Olympic gold medallists Zhang Ning, Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng have been inducted into the Badminton World Federation's Hall of Fame, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday. Zhang won gold in the women's singles at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and was crowned world champion in 2003.

Cai and Fu are the only men's doubles pair to have won four world titles. They also won Olympic gold at London in 2012. BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer said the trio are "iconic figures".

"They played at an incredibly high level, which helped them win every major title in badminton," he added. "Most importantly, the standards they set will always be a challenge for younger generations of players who seek to emulate them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021