Soccer-Survey finds more than 40% of fans set to attend fewer games due to VAR

A study conducted by the Football Supporters Association (FSA) in England showed more than 40% of fans are likely to attend fewer games due to concerns about the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. Only 26% supported the use of VAR, though 97% voted in favour of goal-line technology, which provides near-instant results. The FSA said the results of the survey will be shared with the Premier League.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 14:15 IST
A study conducted by the Football Supporters Association (FSA) in England showed more than 40% of fans are likely to attend fewer games due to concerns about the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. The survey, taken by 33,243 supporters, showed more than 94% of the respondents felt VAR had made watching football "less enjoyable" citing issues such as the length of time taken to confirm decisions.

Fans also said VAR had ruined the spontaneity of goal celebrations. Only 26% supported the use of VAR, though 97% voted in favour of goal-line technology, which provides near-instant results.

The FSA said the results of the survey will be shared with the Premier League. "We hope that the Premier League and referees' body will hear the fans' voice and take urgent steps to improve a system that isn't delivering clear and understandable decisions in stadiums," said FSA vice-chair Tom Greatrex.

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

