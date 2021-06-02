Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aryna Sabalenka are also in action today. READ MORE: Serena resumes hunt for 24th slam title on French Open Day 4 Osaka withdraws from French Open in wake of row over media boycott Golfer Wie West praises 'incredibly brave' Osaka Osaka should be applauded for prioritising mental health - Stephens Djokovic sympathises with Osaka, but says media is important Cancer beaten, Suarez Navarro falls just short of winning return Nadal, Djokovic ease through as Roland Garros continues without Osaka French Open order of play on Wednesday

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-06-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 14:44 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four
  • Country:
  • France

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT). 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F). German sixth seed Alexander Zverev began his second round match with Russia's Roman Safiullin on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Czech Marketa Vondrousova will commence proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier at 1000 GMT against Harmony Tan of France. Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aryna Sabalenka are also in action today.

READ MORE: Serena resumes hunt for 24th slam title on French Open Day 4

Osaka withdraws from French Open in wake of row over media boycott Golfer Wie West praises 'incredibly brave' Osaka

Osaka should be applauded for prioritising mental health - Stephens Djokovic sympathises with Osaka, but says media is important

Cancer beaten, Suarez Navarro falls just short of winning return Nadal, Djokovic ease through as Roland Garros continues without Osaka

French Open order of play on Wednesday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021