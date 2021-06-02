HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four
Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aryna Sabalenka are also in action today. READ MORE: Serena resumes hunt for 24th slam title on French Open Day 4 Osaka withdraws from French Open in wake of row over media boycott Golfer Wie West praises 'incredibly brave' Osaka Osaka should be applauded for prioritising mental health - Stephens Djokovic sympathises with Osaka, but says media is important Cancer beaten, Suarez Navarro falls just short of winning return Nadal, Djokovic ease through as Roland Garros continues without Osaka French Open order of play on Wednesday
- Country:
- France
Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT). 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F). German sixth seed Alexander Zverev began his second round match with Russia's Roman Safiullin on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Czech Marketa Vondrousova will commence proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier at 1000 GMT against Harmony Tan of France. Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aryna Sabalenka are also in action today.
READ MORE: Serena resumes hunt for 24th slam title on French Open Day 4
Osaka withdraws from French Open in wake of row over media boycott Golfer Wie West praises 'incredibly brave' Osaka
Osaka should be applauded for prioritising mental health - Stephens Djokovic sympathises with Osaka, but says media is important
Cancer beaten, Suarez Navarro falls just short of winning return Nadal, Djokovic ease through as Roland Garros continues without Osaka
French Open order of play on Wednesday
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
No one's safe anymore: Japan's Osaka city crumples under COVID-19 onslaught
Japan opens large COVID-19 vaccination centres in Tokyo, Osaka
Tennis-Citing mental health concerns, Osaka says she won't do press at French Open
Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media; Thiem out
French Open: Naomi Osaka fined $15,000 for media boycott, warned of further consequences