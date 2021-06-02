Left Menu

G7 to support Japan's efforts to stage Tokyo 2020 Olympics -Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:00 IST
G7 to support Japan's efforts to stage Tokyo 2020 Olympics -Kyodo
The Group of Seven leaders plan to support Japan's efforts to stage the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

They will express their support in a statement after a summit later this month, the report added.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and are scheduled to start on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

