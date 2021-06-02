Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand win toss and elect to bat against England in first test

really looking forward to it." England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wicketkeeper), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:16 IST
Cricket-New Zealand win toss and elect to bat against England in first test
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat in the first match of the two-test series against England at Lord's on Wednesday. "There's always a few things to consider here, looks like a reasonable surface so it's important we put our plans in place first up," New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said.

"We've gone with (spinner Mitchell) Santner and (Colin) de Grandhomme as two all-round options. We know how strong this England side is. It's about trying to stick to our plans as best we can." England captain Joe Root said he would have opted to bat as well but hoped to take advantage of the green wicket with four fast bowlers in his side.

"We've got an opportunity to make the use of some fresh green grass on the top of that wicket," Root said. "To have a crowd in is really special for everyone involved, the sun's out as well ... really looking forward to it."

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wicketkeeper), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021