Left Menu

Japan's hosting of Olympics in pandemic 'not normal', adviser warns

Japan's most senior medical adviser said on Wednesday that hosting the Olympics during the nation's current state of coronavirus infections was "not normal" in one of the strongest warnings yet about risks from the troubled Games.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:17 IST
Japan's hosting of Olympics in pandemic 'not normal', adviser warns

Japan's most senior medical adviser said on Wednesday that hosting the Olympics during the nation's current state of coronavirus infections was "not normal" in one of the strongest warnings yet about risks from the troubled Games. Doctors have said the Olympics, due to start on July 23 after postponement from last year, would strain a healthcare system already seeing record numbers in critical condition.

Only 2.7% of Japanese have completed inoculations, a Reuters tracker shows. The pace of new infections has, however, slowed. Addressing a parliamentary committee, medical adviser Shigeru Omi said organizers should explain to the public why they are going ahead in the middle of a pandemic.

"It's not normal to hold the Olympic Games in a situation like this," said Omi. Polls show most people in Japan are opposed to holding the Games, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on the country, where last week a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas was extended to June 20.

"If we are going to hold the Games under these circumstances...then I think it's the Olympic organisers' responsibility to downsize the scale of the event and strengthen coronavirus control measures as much as possible," Omi added. The soft-spoken Omi's unusually stark comments contrasted with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and organizers who have reassured https://www.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-japan-endo-idCAKCN2DC0IA the world they can stage "safe and secure" Games.

A senior International Olympic Committee official in charge of organizing the Games enraged https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-idCNL2N2N80BL the Japanese public in May by proclaiming that the Olympics would be held even if Tokyo was under the state of COVID-19 emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021