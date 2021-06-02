Soccer-Signori football ban overturned after trial clears him of match-fixing
Former Italy striker Giuseppe Signori had his ban from football overturned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Tuesday after he was cleared of any involvement in a match-fixing scandal.
- Country:
- Italy
Former Italy striker Giuseppe Signori had his ban from football overturned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Tuesday after he was cleared of any involvement in a match-fixing scandal. FIGC President Gabriele Gravina signed a document allowing Signori, 54, to work in football again after he was cleared in Italy's criminal courts.
The former Lazio and Bologna forward was banned from football-related activity for five years in 2011 as part of an investigation into a match-fixing scandal but was acquitted in February. Signori won the Serie A top scorer award three times in the 1990s and was part of the Italy side that finished as runners-up at the 1994 World Cup. He retired in 2004.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Benevento relegated from Serie A after Torino save spot in elite with Lazio draw
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in Serie A
Soccer-Irresistible Inter, Juventus decline: How the Serie A season unfolded
Parma loses 3-0 at Sampdoria, finishes bottom of Serie A
Soccer-Venezia return to Serie A after 20-year absence