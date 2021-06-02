Left Menu

Soccer-Signori football ban overturned after trial clears him of match-fixing

Former Italy striker Giuseppe Signori had his ban from football overturned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Tuesday after he was cleared of any involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:52 IST
Soccer-Signori football ban overturned after trial clears him of match-fixing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Former Italy striker Giuseppe Signori had his ban from football overturned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Tuesday after he was cleared of any involvement in a match-fixing scandal. FIGC President Gabriele Gravina signed a document allowing Signori, 54, to work in football again after he was cleared in Italy's criminal courts.

The former Lazio and Bologna forward was banned from football-related activity for five years in 2011 as part of an investigation into a match-fixing scandal but was acquitted in February. Signori won the Serie A top scorer award three times in the 1990s and was part of the Italy side that finished as runners-up at the 1994 World Cup. He retired in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021