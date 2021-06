Soccer-Signori football ban overturned after trial clears him of match-fixing

Former Italy striker Giuseppe Signori had his ban from football overturned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Tuesday after he was cleared of any involvement in a match-fixing scandal. FIGC President Gabriele Gravina signed a document allowing Signori, 54, to work in football again after he was cleared in Italy's criminal courts.

The former Lazio and Bologna forward was banned from football-related activity for five years in 2011 as part of an investigation into a match-fixing scandal but was acquitted in February. Signori won the Serie A top scorer award three times in the 1990s and was part of the Italy side that finished as runners-up at the 1994 World Cup. He retired in 2004.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)