Thousands of Tokyo Olympics volunteers quit - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:52 IST
Representation Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who signed up to help at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have quit, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing organizers.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and are due to start on July 23.

Multiple opinion polls have shown that a majority of respondents are opposed to holding the Games this summer during the pandemic.

