HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT).

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:14 IST
Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (all times GMT). 1025 BENCIC AND BRENGLE CRASH OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS

Swiss Belinda Bencic was knocked out after a 6-2 6-2 defeat by Russian Daria Kasatkina, who fired eight aces and 27 winners past the 10th seed to move into the third round for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile, American Madison Brengle lost 6-4 6-1 to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, who converted five of six break points in a contest that lasted 65 minutes.

Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F).

