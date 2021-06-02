Left Menu

Olympics-IOC appoints On Location as exclusive hospitality provider to 2028

The IOC traditionally worked with authorised ticket resellers (ATRs) in several territories or countries to provide hospitality and ticketing services to fans wanting to attend the Olympics. "On Location will deliver world-class hospitality experiences for fans and Olympic stakeholders alike, with packages including tickets, travel, accommodation and unique in-venue and host city hospitality," the IOC said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:57 IST
Olympics-IOC appoints On Location as exclusive hospitality provider to 2028
  • Country:
  • Germany

The International Olympic Committee has named hospitality firm On Location as their exclusive global hospitality provider for all summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2028, it said on Wednesday. The IOC traditionally worked with authorised ticket resellers (ATRs) in several territories or countries to provide hospitality and ticketing services to fans wanting to attend the Olympics.

"On Location will deliver world-class hospitality experiences for fans and Olympic stakeholders alike, with packages including tickets, travel, accommodation and unique in-venue and host city hospitality," the IOC said. IOC President Bach said the new hospitality model that will operate from the 2024 summer Olympics onwards and will include the 2026 winter Games in Milan and Cortina D'Ampezzo as well as the 2028 Los Angeles summer Olympics was more efficient and also easier for Games organising committees.

"This new solution will deliver a simplified, secure process for fans around the world to attend the Games," Bach said in a statement. "The centralisation of the project also contributes greatly to better oversight and, with this, to good governance."

The Olympics normally attract hundreds of thousands of foreign visitors to both the city as well as the sports venues but the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed last year due to the pandemic, will start in July with either no or only a limited number of local fans. Foreign visitors have been banned and had to get their ticket costs refunded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021