Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev storms into third round with straight-sets victory

The 182nd-ranked Russian went toe-to-toe with Zverev in the baseline battle in the opening set before the German got the crucial break in the 11th game. Serving for the set, Zverev committed two double-faults to give away the advantage and had another in the tie-breaker but he recovered to take the lead with back-to-back aces.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:17 IST
Tennis-Zverev storms into third round with straight-sets victory
  • Country:
  • France

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev blew hot and cold with his serve but had enough artillery to take down Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(1) to reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday. The 182nd-ranked Russian went toe-to-toe with Zverev in the baseline battle in the opening set before the German got the crucial break in the 11th game.

Serving for the set, Zverev committed two double-faults to give away the advantage and had another in the tie-breaker but he recovered to take the lead with back-to-back aces. Double faults continued to haunt the 24-year-old German in the second set as he smashed his racquet on the court in frustration and suffered a service break but he recovered spectacularly to take the set by winning five games in a row.

Zverev, who served 15 aces against 10 double faults, outplayed Safiullin in the third-set tiebreaker to set up a clash against the winner of the match between Serbians Laslo Djere and Miomir Kecmanovic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021