HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT): 1135 ZVEREV BEATS SAFIULLIN IN STRAIGHT SETS

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany negotiated two tiebreaks to beat Russian Roman Safiullin 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(1). Zverev sent down 41 winners, including 15 aces, while also winning 80% of his first-serve points. 1110 TAN TAMED BY VONDROUSOVA

Marketa Vondrousova, the 20th seed, ended local wild card Harmony Tan's run with a crushing 6-1 6-3 victory. The Czech cruised past Tan without dropping serve, winning 80% of her first-serve points. 1100 SWIATEK OPENS DOUBLES ACCOUNT

Defending singles champion Iga Swiatek and partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands dished out a bagel as they raced through their first-round doubles match, beating French duo Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic 6-0 6-1. READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Wednesday 1025 BENCIC AND BRENGLE CRASH OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS

Swiss Belinda Bencic was knocked out after a 6-2 6-2 defeat by Russian Daria Kasatkina, who fired eight aces and 27 winners past the 10th seed to move into the third round for the first time since 2018. American Madison Brengle lost 6-4 6-1 to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, who converted five of six break points in a contest that lasted 65 minutes.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius.

