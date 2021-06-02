Soccer-Seven Scotland players not travelling for friendly after COVID positive test

Seven Scotland players have not travelled for Wednesday's international friendly match against the Netherlands as a precaution after midfielder John Fleck tested positive for COVID-19, Sky Sports has reported. The Scottish FA said on Tuesday that Fleck returned the positive test at the team's base camp in Spain and was self-isolating in line with Spanish government guidelines.

David Marshall, Grant Hanley, John McGinn, Che Adams, Stephen O'Donnell and Nathan Patterson have also stayed behind, with Scotland not willing to take any unnecessary risks ahead of the European Championship which begins on June 11. As a result, Steve Clarke will have only 19 players when they play the Netherlands in Algarve, Portugal.

