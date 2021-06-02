Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand 85-1 at lunch against England in first test

Robinson had Latham bowled for 23 after the opening batsman had an inside edge crash into the stumps, which brought Williamson (13 not out) to the crease.

New Zealand went in at lunch at 85-1 in 25 overs against England in the opening session of the first test at Lord's after debutant Ollie Robinson drew first blood to dismiss Tom Latham on Wednesday.

New Zealand won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson elected to bat in bright sunshine at Lord's, which welcomed back spectators for the first time in nearly two years but limited capacity to 25% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robinson had Latham bowled for 23 after the opening batsman had an inside edge crash into the stumps, which brought Williamson (13 not out) to the crease.

England went with four fast bowlers on a green wicket but, barring a few unsettling deliveries, New Zealand debutant Devon Conway (43 not out) saw off the early threat from James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Robinson. Anderson is playing his 161st test match and the seamer equalled former captain Alastair Cook's record for most England caps.

Earlier, England captain Joe Root had said he would have opted to bat as well had he won the toss but hoped to take advantage of the green wicket. "We've got an opportunity to make the use of some fresh green grass on the top of that wicket," Root said.

"To have a crowd in is really special for everyone involved, the sun's out as well ... really looking forward to it." James Bracey also made his test debut for England after he made the cut when wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was ruled out of the two-test series after tearing his left hamstring.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wicketkeeper), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

