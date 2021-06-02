Left Menu

Sports Ministry to launch short movies on journey of Tokyo-bound athletes

The Sports Ministry will launch short films encapsulating the journeys of the Tokyo-bound Indian athletes on Thursday to mark 50 days to the Summer Games.The films, charting the journey from the early days to the Olympic participation of the prominent sportspersons, will be launched on Doordarshan.It will be shown everyday in the run up to the Tokyo Olympics that is slated to begin on July 23.Our athletes are our national assets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:46 IST
Sports Ministry to launch short movies on journey of Tokyo-bound athletes
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry will launch short films encapsulating the journeys of the Tokyo-bound Indian athletes on Thursday to mark 50 days to the Summer Games.

The films, charting the journey from the early days to the Olympic participation of the prominent sportspersons, will be launched on Doordarshan.

It will be shown everyday in the run up to the Tokyo Olympics that is slated to begin on July 23.

''Our athletes are our national assets. They put in years of focussed hardwork, often at the cost of their personal lives, to bring glory to the country. These films are an ode to their unwavering hard work and dedication to their game,'' Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a release.

The series - Olympics Ki Aasha will celebrate stories of grit, passion and determination of India's elite athletes and pay homage to what it has taken to reach the highest level of sporting excellence.

''I invite the entire nation, especially our youngsters, to watch these inspirational stories and cheer for our athletes as they prepare to compete in the biggest sporting event in the world,'' Rijiju said. The first film to be telecast will be of reigning World champion and Rio silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu.

It will be followed by similar films on wrestler Vinesh Phogat, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, boxer MC Mary Kom and wrestler Bajrang Punia, amongst others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021