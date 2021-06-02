Left Menu

Olympics-Kenya says Japan's Kurume City pulls out of hosting training camp

Japan's Kurume City has pulled out of hosting Kenya's pre-Olympics training camp over COVID-19 concerns, Kenya's Olympics committee said on Wednesday, becoming the latest location to cancel plans to host overseas squads. The tournament is due to start in less than eight weeks but the pandemic has disrupted preparations, with more than 100 municipalities scrapping plans to host teams from abroad.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:29 IST
Olympics-Kenya says Japan's Kurume City pulls out of hosting training camp

Japan's Kurume City has pulled out of hosting Kenya's pre-Olympics training camp over COVID-19 concerns, Kenya's Olympics committee said on Wednesday, becoming the latest location to cancel plans to host overseas squads.

The tournament is due to start in less than eight weeks but the pandemic has disrupted preparations, with more than 100 municipalities scrapping plans to host teams from abroad. Olympics Kenya said that Kurume City officials communicated the cancellation on Tuesday, saying infections had spread rapidly there since mid-April creating a critical situation.

Facilities for training camps were now vaccination venues, the Kenyan statement quoted Kurume authorities as saying. There was no immediate confirmation from Japan.

Kenya had signed an agreement for a 12-day stay. Its qualified athletes - with the exception of middle and long distance athletes and those from the swimming team - were scheduled to travel to Kurume on July 7. "Kenya is therefore making alternative arrangements for the team to prepare adequately, and in consideration of the period of stay guidelines from the organisers," said Francis Mutuku, secretary general of National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

Mutuku told Reuters that Team Kenya athletes will continue their training locally. "Each of the teams will fly out 5 days before start of their competition," he said in a WhatsApp message.

Tournament organisers have insisted the Games will be held safely though most Japanese want the event cancelled or postponed again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021