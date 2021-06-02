Olympics-Kenya says Japan's Kurume City pulls out of hosting training camp

Japan's Kurume City has pulled out of hosting Kenya's pre-Olympics training camp over COVID-19 concerns, Kenya's Olympics committee said on Wednesday, becoming the latest location to cancel plans to host overseas squads.

The tournament is due to start in less than eight weeks but the pandemic has disrupted preparations, with more than 100 municipalities scrapping plans to host teams from abroad. Olympics Kenya said that Kurume City officials communicated the cancellation on Tuesday, saying infections had spread rapidly there since mid-April creating a critical situation.

Advertisement

Facilities for training camps were now vaccination venues, the Kenyan statement quoted Kurume authorities as saying. There was no immediate confirmation from Japan.

Kenya had signed an agreement for a 12-day stay. Its qualified athletes - with the exception of middle and long distance athletes and those from the swimming team - were scheduled to travel to Kurume on July 7. "Kenya is therefore making alternative arrangements for the team to prepare adequately, and in consideration of the period of stay guidelines from the organisers," said Francis Mutuku, secretary general of National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

Mutuku told Reuters that Team Kenya athletes will continue their training locally. "Each of the teams will fly out 5 days before start of their competition," he said in a WhatsApp message.

Tournament organisers have insisted the Games will be held safely though most Japanese want the event cancelled or postponed again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)