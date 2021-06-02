Left Menu

Cricket-Debutant Conway leads New Zealand to 144-3 at tea against England

New Zealand lost Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor cheaply before tea on the opening day of the first test against England but an assured half-century from debutant opening batsman Devon Conway saw the visitors end the second session on 144-3.

New Zealand won the toss and skipper Williamson elected to bat in bright sunshine at Lord's, which welcomed back spectators for the first time in nearly two years but limited capacity to 25% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. England went with four fast bowlers on a green wicket but, barring a few unsettling deliveries, Conway (71 not out) saw off the early threat from James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson before slowly growing into the game.

England debutant Robinson drew first blood to dismiss Tom Latham for 23 in the first session after the opening batsman had an inside edge crash into the stumps. Anderson, playing his 161st test match to equal former captain Alastair Cook's record for most England caps, then got rid of Williamson in the first over after lunch -- the seventh time he had dismissed him in tests.

Williamson looked to defend a rising delivery but the ball spun back to hit the top of off stump and he walked back to the pavilion for 13. Taylor (14) followed him soon after when a Robinson delivery sneaked past his bat to rap him on the pads. Taylor briefly considered a review but walked off even as replays showed the ball heading straight for his leg stump.

England bowled better in the second session to keep the run rate down as Conway looked to steady the ship alongside middle order batsman Henry Nicholls, who played a patient knock of 10 from 54 deliveries.

