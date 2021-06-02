Left Menu

Former archers Dola, Rahul to organise vaccination drive for state's sportspersons

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:46 IST
Former archers Dola, Rahul to organise vaccination drive for state's sportspersons
  • Country:
  • India

Former Olympian sibling archers Dola and Rahul Banerjee will be organising a COVID-19 vaccination drive for the state's sportspersons at Saltlake here on Friday.

Organised under the aegis of Dola and Rahul Banerjee Sports Foundation, the drive aims to provide free jabs to a section of the needy athletes, coaches and support staff.

''We saw our fellow mates Jayant (Talukdar) and Mangal (Singh Champia) contracted the virus recently. Sportspersons are also vulnerable so we planned to vaccinate them and their family members,'' Rahul, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist archer, said.

In the first lot, they hope to vaccinate about 300 people including 100-150 free of cost at the Globsyn Business School, EP Block in Saltlake Sector V.

''This will include former sports persons, coaches, officials and their family members,'' he said.

The foundation is also running a mini-kitchen for more than a month, providing food to 150 daily wage labourers everyday.

Calcutta Alipore Roundtable 12, Calcutta Alipore Ladies Circle 3 and Apollo Hospitals have partnered the foundation in this initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021