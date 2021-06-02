Left Menu

Horse racing-Failed drug test for Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed - NY Times

A second post-race drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed that a prohibited substance was present, raising the possibility that the horse might be disqualified, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. A laboratory at the University of California, Davis, confirmed that a second sample had found the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone at a prohibited level, Clark Brewster, a lawyer who represents Medina Spirit's owner Amr Zedan, said in the report.

A second post-race drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed that a prohibited substance was present, raising the possibility that the horse might be disqualified, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

A laboratory at the University of California, Davis, confirmed that a second sample had found the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone at a prohibited level, Clark Brewster, a lawyer who represents Medina Spirit's owner Amr Zedan, said in the report. Medina Spirit's initial sample after the May 1 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone, over the legal limit in Kentucky racing.

The racetrack said at the time that if a second round of testing showed the presence of betamethasone, the Bob Baffert-trained dark bay colt would be disqualified and runner-up Mandaloun would be declared the winner. Baffert has previously said an anti-fungal ointment to treat dermatitis could be the source of Medina Spirit's positive test for betamethasone.

Baffert, who won a record seventh Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, said the horse developed dermatitis on his hind end in April and his veterinarian recommended daily use of Otomax to prevent it from spreading.

